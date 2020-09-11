READING, Pa. - More than 120 miles away from New York, Reading continues a tradition of reverence and honor on the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

"The world's most iconic skyline was forever altered," said Reading police Chief Richard Tornielli. "Thousands of lives were lost, and fear and uncertainty gripped the nation."

The attacks on the Pentagon and the World Trade Center, and the selfless sacrifice by those on Flight 93 resulted in nearly 3,000 lives lost, plus many others who have died in the years since from illness stemming from the attacks.

"It's a very emotional day for me, to say the least," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran, who revealed during the ceremony that he was in New York City that fateful morning.

"I was actually on 42nd [Street], near Times Square, for some training," said Moran. "I remember very vividly, [they] kept quiet after the first plane, but after the second one, they notified us so that we could contact our family members."

Moran's cousin, who was an FDNY firefighter at the time, was one of the first to respond to the World Trade Center.

+7 PHOTOS: 9/11 anniversary ceremony in Reading City Park The Reading Fire Department hosted its annual 9/11 anniversary ceremony in City Park on Friday, with precautions in place to guard against the…

"I knew his firehouse was closest to the towers," the mayor recalled, "so of course, he was the first to come to mind."

His cousin survived that day, but 343 other FDNY firefighters paid the ultimate sacrifice. They, along with the 71 police officers killed that day, are revered for running toward the danger.

Holding back tears, Moran spoke from the heart, his heartstrings still tied to the Big Apple.

"I'm here to show my most sincere gratitude to them all," said Moran.