READING, Pa. — Thursday is National Special Education Day. Reading Mayor Eddie Morán, whose son with autism was brought up in the Reading School District, recognized some of the district's special education teachers.
"It was just a very small gesture to recognize them," Morán said.
The mayor surprised seven teachers with flowers and chocolates, offering his thanks and gratitude, especially for those who taught his son.
"It's no secret that I am a proud dad of a young man who is diagnosed with autism who was part of the Reading School District special education," Morán continued.
"I think it's great anytime we can have the mayor within our school buildings to see all the great work that our staff is doing and how it really benefits our students," said Chrissy Murrin, RSD's director of special education.
For more than a year and a half, teachers have had to climb mountains of uncertainty, and as the pandemic continues, Morán said he wanted to thank them for their service to the city.
"I think teachers are, as a profession, normally does not get enough credit, but when we talk about special education, it goes even that much further," said Morán. "We recognize the heroes on the frontlines and they should be recognized."