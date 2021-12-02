READING, Pa. — Thursday is National Special Education Day. Reading Mayor Eddie Morán, whose son with autism was brought up in the Reading School District, recognized some of the district's special education teachers.

"It was just a very small gesture to recognize them," Morán said.

The mayor surprised seven teachers with flowers and chocolates, offering his thanks and gratitude, especially for those who taught his son.

"It's no secret that I am a proud dad of a young man who is diagnosed with autism who was part of the Reading School District special education," Morán continued.

"I think it's great anytime we can have the mayor within our school buildings to see all the great work that our staff is doing and how it really benefits our students," said Chrissy Murrin, RSD's director of special education.

For more than a year and a half, teachers have had to climb mountains of uncertainty, and as the pandemic continues, Morán said he wanted to thank them for their service to the city.

"I think teachers are, as a profession, normally does not get enough credit, but when we talk about special education, it goes even that much further," said Morán. "We recognize the heroes on the frontlines and they should be recognized."

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.