READING, Pa. - A terrifying scene in New York as a masked gunman unloads his weapon in a smoke-filled subway in Brooklyn, shooting multiple people.
NYPD officials say as riders approached 36th Street station in Sunset Park, a man threw on a gas mask, detonated a smoke bomb, and opened fire inside the subway car. Cell phone video shows subway riders running and victims being helped by other passengers. In the wake of the attack, mass transit systems in big cities, including SEPTA, are on increased alert.
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran is from Sunset Park. He says his brother, who still lives there, called him after it happened.
"I immediately started calling some of my family members to make sure they were safe," said Moran.
Moran was relieved to hear everyone in his family is OK.
"My prayers and thoughts are with any individual that was confronted or part of that incident this morning," said Moran. "My heart goes out to them and my prayers will be with them."