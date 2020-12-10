READING, Pa. - Downtown Reading will be aglow over the next eight nights, as the celebration of Hanukkah gets underway on Thursday.
The city's official menorah is now towering over Penn Square, as Berks County's Jewish community prepares to celebrate the festival of lights.
Hanukkah, which will continue through next Friday, Dec. 18, celebrates the struggle of the Jewish people for national and religious freedom 22 centuries ago.
The central observance of the holiday is the lighting of the menorah, and traditional foods also play a big part in family celebrations.