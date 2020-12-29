READING, Pa.- Construction is still underway on what will be the Ideal Food Basket grocery store in the new shopping center on Lancaster Avenue in southwest Reading.
"So far, it's been a really long process," said Jeremy Diaz, one of the store's owners. "We've done a lot of underground work, a lot of preparation."
Diaz said he is optimistic the store will open in early spring.
"We really feel that this location here is going to be great for the community, and we're going to be able to service a lot of people," he said.
Developer Alan Shuman said much of the shopping center is already complete and some businesses are up and running, like George Ortiz's American Barber and Beauty Academy, which moved into the location to grow.
"We came over to this location with about 22 barber students," said Ortiz. "We expanded into cosmetology and aesthetics, and we're somewhere around 80-90 students now."
"The center, as a whole, is doing great," said Shuman, president of Shuman Development Group. "I mean, everything is opening. Yeah, it's opening later in the year, but everything turned out great here."
Shuman said he's seen an increase in businesses and tenants wanting to move into neighborhood shopping centers like this one versus suburban strip malls.
"If you're in the city," Shuman said, "there's street traffic, there's people walking, there's people driving and there's a lot of people close together."
Two 1,000-square-foot units are still available in the shopping center due to previous tenants' financing falling through. Several of the businesses are also looking to hire.