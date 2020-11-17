READING, Pa. - The COVID-19 pandemic may have put a pause on some of the traditional ways we celebrate the holiday season, but not all of them.
Reading Public Works crews teamed up Tuesday to put the city's official Christmas tree in place on Penn Square.
The 43-foot artificial tree features hundreds of red, green, and gold balls and more than 4,000 colored lights. It's topped by a white star.
City officials told 69 News on Tuesday that they are still finalizing plans for lighting the tree.
A ceremony is typically held prior to the city's annual holiday parade, which was to make its way down Penn Street this Saturday. The Reading Downtown Improvement District, however, announced in August its decision to cancel both the parade and the 2021 Reading Fire + Ice Fest because of the pandemic.