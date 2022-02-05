READING, Pa. - COVID cases are dropping around the U.S. and that's giving some experts hope that we're turning a corner in the pandemic.
The U.S. did hit a COVID death toll of 900,000 Friday, and we're averaging 2,400 deaths per day.
But the cases are dropping now and we need to keep it going that way. That's why many continue the push to get people vaccinated, including Reading's Opportunity House, where they're reaching out to people in the inner city.
"Like sometimes the clinic turns out to be small clinic or sometimes we do it and it's a big clinic like the one at the high school where we do about 600 shots a day and sometimes we do about 20 shots a day, but at the end of the day, it's every shot counts," said Dr. Kinjal Patel with Reading Community Pharmacy.
Every single shot, Doctor Patel says, especially now that the initial wave of people getting the vaccine shots has passed, it's getting harder to reach those who are skeptical.
"The problem now is that there are still some of the people that we have to convince now, you know we have to state the importance of getting the COVID vaccine but we are getting there," Patel said.
And right now, they're seeing fewer adults, but more kids between the ages of 5 and 12, because they're now able to get the shots.
"I see more and more parents want to come out and get their kids the vaccine, because initially they got it so they know that it's a safe and how effective it is," Patel said.
"I think things are looking up," said Doctor Paul Offit with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
This comes as every state except Maine is seeing a drop in COVID cases, giving many experts hope.
"I think we right now have about 90% population immunity from immunization or natural infection or both, we're heading into the warmer months. I do think things will come down," Dr. Offit said.