Patty Pagoda.jpg

Patty Pagoda standing in front of the Reading Pagoda on Mount Penn Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

READING, Pa. - Punxsutawney Phil and Reading's own Patty Pagoda will have to agree to disagree on an early spring or six more weeks of cold.

On Wednesday morning, Patty emerged from her den on Mount Penn and predicted an early spring, which is quite the contrary to Phil's long wintery forecast.

A small crowd braved the cold and foggy conditions to see if the local groundhog would see her shadow. It was Patty's 17th year emerging to make a prediction. The tradition began in 2006.

WFMZ's Sales Executive and Berks County Time Train host Mike Reinert emceed the event. He also delivered a message from Patty asking people not to dump trash on the mountain.

Lower Alsace Township supervisor Jim Oswald and Reading City Councilwoman Marcie Goodman-Hinnershitz also attended the event.

Goodman-Hinnershitz is the chair of the Foundation for the Reading Pagoda. The group works with Pagoda-Skyline, Inc. to put on the annual event.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you