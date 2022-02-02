READING, Pa. - Punxsutawney Phil and Reading's own Patty Pagoda will have to agree to disagree on an early spring or six more weeks of cold.
On Wednesday morning, Patty emerged from her den on Mount Penn and predicted an early spring, which is quite the contrary to Phil's long wintery forecast.
A small crowd braved the cold and foggy conditions to see if the local groundhog would see her shadow. It was Patty's 17th year emerging to make a prediction. The tradition began in 2006.
WFMZ's Sales Executive and Berks County Time Train host Mike Reinert emceed the event. He also delivered a message from Patty asking people not to dump trash on the mountain.
Lower Alsace Township supervisor Jim Oswald and Reading City Councilwoman Marcie Goodman-Hinnershitz also attended the event.
Goodman-Hinnershitz is the chair of the Foundation for the Reading Pagoda. The group works with Pagoda-Skyline, Inc. to put on the annual event.