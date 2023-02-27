READING, Pa. — Reading is going beyond rolling out the red carpet for one of the Santander Arena's most popular performers.

The arena and the city have teamed up to temporarily rename the 600 and 700 blocks of Penn Street as "Rauw Alejandro Way."

The move honors the Latin music artist and Puerto Rico native, who will be returning to Reading on March 15 for a concert that the arena expects will be one of the city's biggest events in 2023.

Alejandro drew a sold-out crowd for his last Reading concert in 2021. His was one of the first shows the arena hosted after emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic closure.

As of now, Alejandro's performance in Reading is the only Pennsylvania stop on his Saturno World Tour 2023, which follows the November release of his latest album, "Saturno."

"I wanted to take my fans on a ride through my mind, my emotions–the sounds that influenced me," the 29-year-old singer/songwriter said in a statement provided by the arena. "This album tells a story from beginning to end. It's a story of loss, denial – and finally, acceptance."

Tickets for Alejandro's concert in Reading are still available. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the arena's box office on Penn Street.