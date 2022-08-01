READING, Pa. — Preparations are underway on Penn Street ahead of Reading's National Night Out on Tuesday. It will take place on the same night as the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, at the Santander Arena.

Javier Ruiz, Reading's deputy police chief, said traffic coming off the Penn Street Bridge for Papa Roach will be going north on Second Street and then east on Court Street.

Once drivers hit Eighth Street, he said they will then come back west on Cherry Street, where there is an additional parking garage.

"There, they're going to be able to choose from three different garages where they can park," Ruiz said.

Only eastbound traffic will be allowed on the 200 block of Penn Street.

The 700 block will be closed with barricades at Seventh and Eighth streets, and the 600 block of Penn Street will have limited vehicle access.

Reading police said this will be the city's largest National Night Out ever, and between the two events, they are expecting more than 8,000 people in this part of the city.

"Be patient," Ruiz said. "You are going to experience some kind of traffic just due to the nature of both events."

Police said National Night Out will take up the 400 and 500 blocks of Penn Street. Starting at noon, that area will be closed with barricades at Fourth Street and Sixth Street.

Fifth Street will also be closed between Court and Cherry streets.

Free parking for National Night Out will be available at the Sixth and Cherry streets flat lot and the Fourth and Cherry streets garage.

"So it's rain or shine, we're going to have this, so make sure if they can participate to come down," Ruiz said.

The city said expects regular traffic flow to be restored at 10 p.m.