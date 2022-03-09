READING, Pa. - A historic gem in the heart of Reading's Centre Park neighborhood is on the market.
The Reading Chapter of the American Red Cross is selling its historic headquarters. 15 beds, 7 baths and nearly 10,000 square feet among two buildings on the property, listed for 425-thousand dollars.
According to RE/MAX of Reading, the house was built in 1903 and designed by Charles Muhlenberg, who was a prominent local architect. They say its facades, entrances and brick chimneys draw design cues from late 16th century England.
"In 1917 the property was purchased by the daughter of the owner of the Reading Eagle," said realtor Ed Stauffer. "Then, in 1960, the property was then taken over by as the headquarters for the Reading Berks Red Cross."
69 News reached out to the Red Cross chapter, but didn't hear back. Stauffer says the property needs pretty extensive work and the organization would rather not invest in that right now.
"Things have changed in our world," said Stauffer. "People are working from home, so now they have wished to put the property up for sale and looking for other alternative office space, probably leasing something local in the community. They're still here. We still have tons of volunteers, if I can speak for them, that are actively ready to help at a moment's notice in this area."
Stauffer says he expects the property to be sold in about 30 days.