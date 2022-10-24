READING, Pa. – Visitors to Reading's Skyline Drive will once again be able to enjoy the views of the city from the three observation overlooks.
Most views of the city from those sites have been obstructed for some time because of overgrown trees.
City Council voted Monday night to award a $165,498 contract to Bartlett Tree Experts to remove trees and large underbrush as identified by the city arborist.
The work will create a clean and unobstructed line of sight at all three observation overlooks.
City officials explained the initial contract is for half the value, but recommended the $165,498 amount be approved to ensure the job is accomplished.
The contractor will remove the first 100 feet of clearing, but if the sight line is not achieved, a full 200 feet will be removed.
Toxic trespass
Also Monday, council voted to approve a certificate of insufficiency issued by the city clerk on the freedom from toxic trespass petition.
Petitioners under the leadership of the Rev. Evelyn Morrison had asked for a referendum on making a change to the city charter to prevent the city from putting people near toxic sites.
The petition was deemed insufficient because it lacked the 2,000 signatures required for approval.
Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said the city clerk carried out her duties as instructed by the charter.
"As City Council members, we all tool an oath to follow and enforce the charter, so our decision is going to be based on that oath and what's written in the charter," Cepeda-Freytiz said.