READING, Pa. – The strategic planning committee of Reading City Council heard a recommendation Monday from the city administration to designate an entire strategic planning committee meeting in June to a citywide parking plan.

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura had asked for the topic to be placed on the agenda because she said council has never moved forward with any recommendations from a recently completed parking study which was authorized by council.

The city's managing director, William Heim, said he needs time to review the results of the study and asked that the discussion be delayed by two months.

Ventura had also asked for details on how Lancaster and Allentown deal with parking enforcement.

Council President Donna Reed said it would be a good idea for anyone on council to reach out to their counterparts in those cities to discuss the issue.

Some newer councilmembers said they did not have a copy of the parking study and asked the city clerk to forward them copies.

Reed also asked the administration to consider putting the complete study on the city website.

Decision on Cotton Street could happen at next Reading council meeting Mayor Eddie Moran has been a proponent of making Cotton Street a one-way street, westbound between South 19th and South Ninth streets.

In other business, Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz informed the committee that the second community meeting to discuss making Cotton Street a one-way street has been completed and that the pending legislation should be discussed at the next Committee of the Whole meeting.