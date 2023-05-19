READING, Pa. - Reading Police say their neighborhood gun violence unit is making more headway in taking violent criminals and weapons off the city's streets.

The violence in Reading isn't an issue easily resolved. In fact, it's often an uphill battle.

"Most of the crime we see in the city, the firearms that are involved, are procured through some kind of illegal means," said Chief Richard Tornielli of the Reading Police Department.

Police in Reading used state grant money to create a neighborhood gun violence unit. It's focusing intelligence-based efforts on combating violence and gun crimes in the city.

"Since the unit started in February, it's made 37 arrests and seized 13 illegal guns," said Tornielli. "They've been very productive from the beginning because we're focusing the information that we're analyzing and sending it out to these officers."

In the last week alone, the unit made 10 arrests and confiscated five guns.

"These operations are intelligence-driven, so we analyze where we're having gun violence in the city and then we reach out to our criminal investigators and vice investigators to do some research into potential individuals involved with that activity," explained Tornielli.

The chief says RPD is also very engaged with the Reading School District and working with administrators on efforts to prevent guns from getting into schools and preventing acts of violence in schools.