READING, Pa. |Before a rain shower moved through Reading, folks in one neighborhood ventured out for some summer fun, while coming together as a community.
Reading's Wacky Water Wednesdays is a huge hit in local community
"Kids, they were waiting ten after 12 on their porches to run out into the water," said Daphne Klahr, executive director of the Reading Recreation Commission.
Reading's "Wacky Water Wednesday" was in full swing on Weiser Street.
"We're just really excited to provide these opportunities for fun and to create good memories," said Klahr. "One kid said to me this is like the best entire day of my life, you know he's six years old, but that's what makes it worthwhile just seeing the kids, how happy they are," she said.
For neighbor Joel Reyes and his three kids it was some unexpected fun.
"It was surprising because I didn't know this was going on," said Reyes
He said it was a refreshment after a year of uncertainty.
"Just the fact that we're all out here together, it's great, it's fantastic," said Reyes.
While the event is the perfect opportunity to cool off, it was also a chance to give back.
"We're just trying to stay out here, stay visual, we added more mobile markets and just trying to get out as much food as possible," said Matz.
After setting up along the sidewalk for a couple hours, Helping Harvest program coordinator Heather Matz and her team reached the bottom of their food donation bin.
"I thought it was a great turnout today," said Matz.
Services Klahr said will continue every Wednesday through early September.
"In this summer we continue the tradition just because they have been so positively received," said Klahr.
