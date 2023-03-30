READING, Pa. - For the second time in four years, the Reading radio station is back on the market.

Station owner Bob Lowe confirmed that WEEU 830 AM is currently up for sale.

Lowe, owner of Twilight Broadcasting, purchased the station in 2019 when the Reading Eagle Company, longtime owner of WEEU, filed for bankruptcy protection.

"I bought WEEU at the verge of it being shut down four years ago," said Lowe. "It's a really good station and there's a good product, but I don't have time to devote to it anymore. Right now, we're looking for people that might be interested in purchasing it."

Lowe said he's working to keep the station under local ownership, and that loyal listeners shouldn't worry about it disappearing from their AM dial.

"There are local and regional broadcast people interested, and who have continued to express an interest in purchasing the station through a broadcast media broker. The station's not going off the air," said Lowe.