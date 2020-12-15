MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Berks County is preparing for anywhere from a foot or two of snow in the coming days.
In addition to any standard pre-snow event protocols PennDOT goes through, this major storm at the tail end of 2020 is requiring extra preparation in other areas.
"[We're] Just trying to limit exposure to crews," said Rick Stone, PennDOT's equipment manager for Berks County. "We're trying to keep the crew sizes minimal so we spread them out over stockpiles with smaller groups working together. We do cleaning procedures. [We're] switching drivers."
Stone said crews were able to get some material on the roads for the early week snow appetizer. Now, they're working up to the main course and getting crews and equipment ready to mobilize.
"The numbers we've seen, one to two feet possibly, with snowfall rates one to three inches an hour at times, which is an incredible amount of snowfall per hour," said Stone. "It's whiteout conditions. [They're expecting] high winds in the eastern part of Pennsylvania, so we're going to have drifting issues."
"Every storm is different," said Steve Edwards, assistant road master in Bern Township. "We pray for the best, but we know the worst is coming."
Edwards said his crews have also been pre-treating roads and getting equipment ready. He expects much of the plowing to be done overnight.
"Main thing is everybody stay home," said Edwards. "Keep the roads open so we can do our job."
If you have to go out, be prepared with a full tank of gas, tires in good shape, and have essentials like a charged cell phone, blankets, medications and maybe food. Stone said if you do get stuck, you don't know how long you might be out there and you want to be ready.