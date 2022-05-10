READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman is on the verge of a milestone birthday, and on Tuesday she got to take part in something she's never done before at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Dorothy Trate is about to turn 100 and is still finding some firsts. "Yes, it was the first time I did that."
Be it hurling the first pitch at the Reading Fightin Phils morning game, or going viral on Good Morning America, making her first snow angel earlier this year.
Her outfit on Tuesday speaks to her work from the past.
"It's great to be here and have people recognize the work that we did," said Dorothy.
As a real life Rosie The Riveter having made equipment for the effort during World War Two.
"I'm thrilled and I'm honored just to be recognized. There's the World War II air show in June and I'll be going to that and that's a big affair," continued Dorothy.
She's also got plenty of support alongside her, including great grandchildren.
"Proud of her. Somebody was there to help. I remember when she worked there I was only 11," said Alyce McEwen.
"I'm the baby. I'm the youngest. She was always gone, she was a whole lot older than me. We've spent a good lifetime together and I hope when I'm her age, I hope I can do the same thing," said Bob Filmore.
With all the years and experiences, new and old behind her, she's most proud of her loved ones.
"This is a big day in my life today, because I'm celebrating a hundred years of age in July, this is a big celebration all year and I'm thrilled today because all of my family," said Dorothy.