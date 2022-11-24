SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Reading-Berks Association of Realtors was on a mission to help feed people Thursday.

Members gathered in Spring Township to prepare and package meals for delivery to seniors in need.

The group first started delivering Thanksgiving meals more than 35 years ago.

That first year, 20 meals were distributed. This year the number has swollen to more than 160.

"It's a great feeling being able to do that for folks. They're always very appreciative to receive the meal. They get a hot meal, hot turkey, filling, cranberry sauce, the works," said Jack Evans, with Keller Williams Platinum Realty.

Organizers say this meal is the only one some of the seniors they're serving will see on Thanksgiving.