MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — The Muhlenberg Township commissioners heard more Monday night about plans to demolish and rebuild a Sheetz on East Bellevue Avenue.

The board conducted a conditional use hearing for an adaptive reuse and development project for the 1.49-acre property at 501 East Bellevue Ave. and North Fifth Street. Representatives of Sheetz Inc. said the company wants to close, demolish and rebuild its store, which originally opened in 1996.

Robert Franks, Sheetz's project manager, explained that his company wants to modernize the store to reflect the company's updated brand look and to improve employee efficiency.

Barry and Brenda Shuey, who own an adjoining property, said they are concerned about trash from Sheetz blowing onto their property and would like to have a 6-foot-high vinyl fence installed to block trash instead of the shrubbery in the current store plan.

The commissioners approved the adaptive reuse and development plan, conditioned on the building of that vinyl fence between Sheetz and the Shuey's property and compliance with Systems Design Engineering Inc.'s most recent review letter.

Also, the commissioners approved the Sheetz store's rebuild land development plan conditioned on compliance with SDEI's most recent review letter, including waivers granted.

Sheetz operates nine convenience stores in Berks County. In recent years, it opened locations with the company's updated format on Lancaster Pike in Cumru Township and on Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township.

Starbucks at former Fairgrounds Square Mall

A second conditional use hearing was held to consider approval for an adaptive reuse and redevelopment project and conditional use approval of a drive-thru establishment for the commercial property located at 3050 N. Fifth St. — formerly the Fairgrounds Square Mall — owned by Reading Mall LLC. The company wants to build a Starbucks on .564 acres of the site.

Reading Mall's adaptive reuse and redevelopment plan and subdivision plan for the Starbucks was approved, conditioned on compliance with SDEI's most recent review letter, including waivers and modifications granted. In addition, the related land development plan was approved, conditioned on the same requirements.

Other business

The board approved, with regret, the resignations of Commissioner Derek Lupia and police Chief William Heim. Heim was recently appointed to serve as Reading's managing director.

The commissioners said they will accept applications for the Lupia's position for the next 30 days.

The commissioners approved the River Crest phase 2 annexation plan as presented by Stackhouse Bensinger, conditioned on compliance with SDEI's most recent review letter.

In addition, a letter of credit reduction in the amount of $179,532 was approved for River Crest.

Payment in the amount of $74,464 to CMS LLC was approved for work completed on the Fifth Street Revitalization Plan phase 2 project.

The commissioners authorized the assistant township manager to purchase PC's and IT equipment in the amount of $15,700 for administration and police. This is an annual purchase that follows the established computer replacement schedule.