BERN TWP., Pa. - Penn State Health officials said they're concerned that recent spikes in COVID-19 cases are a sign of things to come.
"This is not going away anytime soon, and it tells me and many others, I think, that a winter surge is likely," said Dr. Cynthia Whitener, chief of infectious diseases at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County.
Officials said in the summer, COVID seemed to slow down, with fewer hospitalizations and deaths, but now, doctors said they're seeing more serious respiratory cases and are using more ventilators.
They said COVID fatigue may be to blame, but more is known now about the coronavirus than when it first hit the U.S.
"We have learned a lot about how to care for COVID, including new treatments that did not exist before this pandemic," said Dr. Jeffrey Held, vice president for medical affairs at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township.
Those treatments include remdesivir and a potential vaccine in the coming months.
Officials said the next challenge will be the distribution of that vaccine and keeping much-needed supplies on the shelves.
"Other areas that we have focused on have been a tremendous understanding about the role of supply chain and being prepared and having adequate, if you will, stockpiles of PPE -- protective personal equipment -- and such," said Dr. Peter Dillon, executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Penn State Health.
Doctors said right now, there are no plans to stop elective surgeries. On the contrary, they urge people to stay on top of appointments and screenings.
They said one big question leading into flu season is how a double infection will impact the body. Doctors said that's why, in addition to getting a flu shot, people should continue to wear a mask, wash hands, stay away from large crowds and social distance.