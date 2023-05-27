SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A recent high school graduate from Berks County is paying tribute to veterans in a special way this weekend.

Tyler Boland hosted a picnic for World War II veterans and their families in Sinking Spring.

Honoring our veterans is nothing new for the Wilson High School grad and freshman at Saint Joseph's University.

He is the great grandson of two World War II veterans who he never met.

That inspired Tyler to make regular visits to World War II veterans and tell their stories.

On Saturday, more than a dozen veterans got a special escort to the picnic.

"I took 15 World War II veterans in World War II jeeps to honor them, so the community can see all these heroes, so we have all these World War II veterans ranging from 95 to 102 years old," said Tyler.

The event included reenactors and a display of military equipment from the World War II era.