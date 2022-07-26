WEST READING, Pa. – Popular West Reading locale 3rd & Spruce Drafthaus has a nice crowd for a weeknight.
"This is a good spot. A lot of business over here," said Jared Klinger, general manager. "A lot of action. A lot of traffic."
It hasn't always been easy, though, as the place opened under new ownership during the pandemic. While it survived that, now some say that "R" word that keeps getting tossed around is already here.
"We are. A hundred percent," Klinger said of being in a recession. "Absolutely."
Why does the manager think a recession is already here?
"Every day it's something different as far as prices of everything going up," Klinger said. "We are dealing with so much stuff."
The place is known for great food and refreshing libations on tap, but that tab's going up, too.
"My beer wholesalers they're gonna raise prices of delivery with gas and that kind of stuff," Klinger said, "and I think it's just happening across the board."
During this difficult economic time, employees at 3rd & Spruce say they rely on a consistent customer base to get them through.
"We love our customers," Klinger said. "They've been great. They were really receptive to the new vibe."
West Reading's Mayor Samantha Kaag says she's aware of the concerns from small business owners regarding inflation and possible recession talk. She says the borough is working to do its best to promote business and community-minded activities.
Those at 3rd & Spruce plan to keep promoting, too.
"In the fall, we'll start opening back upstairs again," Klinger said. "We have events up there. We do rent that out for events."
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents parts of Berks and Chester counties, is holding a telephone town hall Wednesday to address inflation concerns. West Reading's mayor says she'll be listening in.