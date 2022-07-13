MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire tore through an apartment building in the 4800 block of Kutztown Rd. early Wednesday morning.
"I woke him up, carried him out, came out here and he was just shocked to see the whole fire," says Alexander Ortega, speaking about his young son.
Ortega and his son are just two of the victims who escaped that fire. "[There are] a lot of families and children here," says Ortega.
The Red Cross responded for the second time in a week, trying to make sure victims have what they need in the immediate aftermath.
"If you think about that with a needs hierarchy," says Peter Brown, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross, "it's food, shelter, clothing. Sometimes it's replacing medications, eyeglasses [and] sometimes it can be keys for a vehicle."
The responders are called a disaster action team. "We respond in Berks county to about 50 fires a year on average," says Brown.
Monday, they responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Reading.
"We wound up assisting nine families, total of 36 clients, so that's a pretty sizeable event."
The local Red Cross chapter serves about nine counties, and it's because of volunteers and donations that make much of it possible.
For the Muhlenberg Township fire, volunteers came from Schuylkill County because Berks volunteers weren't available.
"It' really, really a high priority for us right now to increase not only the number of disaster volunteers that we have, but we also have a critical need for bilingual volunteers who speak English and Spanish," says Brown.
For those going through difficult days the Red Cross can be a Godsend.
"It's hard because now we got to start over," says Ortega.
