READING, Pa. - Berks County residents still cleaning up after last weekend's severe storms and flash floods are getting some added assistance from the Red Cross.

The Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross is distributing free flood cleanup kits Thursday at several area locations.

The kits contain industrial cleaning supplies and other tools to help remove water and silt from affected homes.

Cleanup kits are available for pick up at three locations:

All day | Red Cross shelter at Glenside Elementary School (500 Lackawanna St., Reading, PA 19601)

At 10:30 a.m. | Lower Alsace Volunteer Fire Company (1206 Roosevelt Ave., Lower Alsace Township, PA 19606)

From 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Multi-agency resource center at Exeter Township School District Lausch Administration Building (200 Elm St., St. Lawrence, PA 19606)

Officials say the Red Cross shelter operating out of Glenside Elementary School since Sunday is still open to anyone in need. Volunteers are on site to provide food, relief supplies and comfort to people who are displaced from their homes.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)