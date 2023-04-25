READING, Pa. -- Fire investigators in Reading are working to determine what started a fire that forced 18 people out of their homes on North 11th Street.

The Red Cross responded immediately to help those displaced, said Peter Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Rivers American Red Cross chapter.

Fire officials say four homes were heavily damaged in Sunday's blaze.

Brown said the Red Cross helps with immediate needs, like food, shelter and clothing.

"Our volunteers are trained to respond to all of those types of situations to really help those families deal with the immediate trauma," said Brown.

He tells us there are also case work volunteers, who could work with a family up to 90 days following a a disaster. Brown said the Red Cross checks on things like school schedules and medications.

"That's one of the things we do that people probably don't think about as much, but if you're on medicine to treat a serious medical condition, a lot of times people can't go a day or two without it," said Brown.

Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss said the fire started in a basement and spread fast. One of the problems, he said, was the homes share a roof loft that the fire traveled through.

Searfoss said firefighters had to open up spaces.

"Generally speaking, everything that was done in each individual building had to be done by hand without the use of any power tools," said Searfoss.

He said the fire could have spread to twice as many houses. Fire officials are crediting the firefighters' swift work.

"Our members just did an absolute phenomenal job and just worked really tirelessly," said Searfoss.

The fire marshal said the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.