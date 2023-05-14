CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting several people left homeless by a fire that killed a baby girl in Berks County.

The organization says they're currently helping two adults and two children in the aftermath of Saturday morning's fire in Cumru Township.

Flames tore through four homes in the same building on Philadelphia Avenue.

The fire killed a one- year-old girl.

She was sleeping in her crib on the third floor.

Firefighters tried to rescue her, but say the heavy smoke, fire, and falling debris made it impossible to get to her.

Officials say the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical issue, but they won't know for sure until the investigation is complete.