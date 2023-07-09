READING, Pa. - The Red Cross opened a shelter for residents impacted by flooding in Reading.

The Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting residents of the Jamestown Village Apartments in Reading.

The apartments are located at 300 Lackawanna St.

The Red Cross is helping residents who are displaced from their homes due to flooding. The Reading Fire Department estimates 39 people and 5 pets from 24 apartment units are affected.

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at Glenside Elementary School. Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are onsite to provide food, relief supplies and comfort to those in need.

Red Cross shelters are open to everyone in need, and all disaster assistance is free.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-REDCROSS.