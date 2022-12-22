READING, Pa - Winter weather is making its way through Berks County and the Red Cross wants you to be prepared.

“You may be experiencing what you think is rain but there could still be black ice or icy conditions in certain spots on the road,” said Peter Brown with the American Red Cross.

With wet weather in the forecast and temps expected to hover around the teens and single digits, be careful when you're out and about.

"If you don't have to travel, don't. We have a potential for some pretty extreme weather - a lot colder than where we are used to,” Brown said.

The Red Cross is reminding people to layer up and to have an emergency kit in the car, especially if you're planning some extended holiday travel.

"Really be mindful of what's happening around you, all the time, accidents are caused because you have to react, it’s something that someone else has done so just to be really mindful of that,” said Brown.

With the roads being wet, combined with the low temps, hydroplaning is a concern.

"Just keep it below the speed limit and just be really smart, it's better to get someplace 10 minutes late then not to get there at all,” Brown said.

Lancaster County-based UGI and FirstEnergy, the parent company of Berks-based Met-Ed, are keeping an eye on the forecast and telling customers the weather may impact service. The Red Cross will also have volunteers standing by.

“We will have volunteers on call throughout the holiday season to be able to respond to fires in emergencies,” Brown explained. “But the things that you can do to protect your family in your household, it will also protect our first responders and the Red Cross volunteers who come out to help.”