Redner's hosts 3-minute dash United Way shopping spree

WYOMISSING, Pa. – A man shopped as quickly as possible Wednesday night to take home lots of groceries for his family.
Redner's and the United Way of Berks County held their three-minute dash shopping spree at the Redner's Wyomissing store on State Hill Road.
The United Way chooses one of its donors to shop for as many items as possible in three minutes.
This year, the winner decided to pay it forward and ask his sister — a Reading School District teacher — to choose someone to make the dash instead. His sister chose Israel Ponce Santiago.
Ponce Santiago made the dash, and his family will receive more than $1,100 in winnings.