READING, Pa. – Reading Mayor Eddie Moran told City Council Monday night he is making two proposals in an effort to reduce parking fines in the city.
Moran said he has been working with the Reading Parking Authority to establish 10 minutes of no-enforcement at meters on Penn Street.
He also introduced a proposed ordinance to reduce existing parking fees for most violations.
"As mayor, I have made a priority to alleviate parking issues in both the downtown and in the neighborhoods throughout the city," Moran said. "We have been working with the parking authority to address parking in a variety of ways, including creating more residential lots; creating residential parking, permit parking; and even removing some parking meters in some areas."
"But for parking to work, there must also be ways to deter those people that want to park wherever and whenever they want," he said. "And with that, I have worked with my team to come up with some violation amounts that deter parking without being too harsh on those people who make a mistake."
Moran said his proposed changes are a result of hearing from many in the community regarding parking issues.
"We have been able to work with the parking authority — and I don't think this will need any passage (of council) — but we are working on a new pilot program that would allow 10 minutes with no enforcement for anyone who parks on Penn Street," Moran said. "That's going to help people who want to run into a downtown business for a quick errand."
Moran said he wanted the pilot program to begin on Friday, but council President Donna Reed said she believes a pilot program requires council action.
"That's not saying we disagree or agree, but I believe there may be a requisite there," Reed said. "I think we need to also discuss this as a committee of the whole."
Council solicitor Michael Gombar said he did not know the answer off the top of his head and would need to research the parking ordinance.
In the proposal to reduce parking fees, the proposed ordinance would reduce most parking fines to $35 from the current $45. Some other proposed reductions:
Parking in a handicapped space without a placard to $75 from $205.
Parking within 7 feet of a fire hydrant or in a crosswalk to $80 from $100.
Parking in a traffic lane to $75 from $100.
In addition, most of the 10-day and 30-day penalties for no paying fines would be reduced to $12.50 from $22.
"I am calling for a reduction of parking fines for many of the violations where I felt punishment may have been too harsh," Moran said. "My belief is that these new penalties will still prevent illegal parking but would not have much of a negative financial impact on city residents and visitors, particularly for those who may not have the means to immediately pay off a ticket."
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she had strong feelings on the matter.
"Thank you for your recommendations, mayor, but I just want to acknowledge that both Councilwoman (Melissa) Ventura and myself have been regularly attending meetings in order to discuss parking issues as designated members of the parking authority study group,” Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
"And many of these issues have been thoroughly vetted in detail with the parking authority," she said. "We need to come to some agreement and to also look at the challenges facing the parking authority. What we're seeing is that the fines that they are attempting to collect, they aren't able to, so something definitely is wrong with the system."
"What I'm going to suggest to council is we need to really take a deeper dive together on all of this," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "We want to take actions, but I don't think immediate actions are necessarily going to fix the problem because it's so deep-seated, and it has to do with years and years of ordinances, amending ordinances, you know, not looking at what the parking authority can in reality afford.”
Council will discuss the proposed ordinance at a future Committee of the Whole meeting before it is put on an agenda for a council vote.