READING, Pa. - A new safe house has opened in Berks County to assist victims of human trafficking.

Organizers say they first realized the need for Refuge House in the Reading area in 2018.

By 2020, the house was secured and since then, the non-profit behind it has been working with the city to get everything ready to take in victims of human trafficking, specifically those who are survivors of sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

"We are a faith-based organization, and so our belief in God is that he can heal and restore and so we're here to just walk with them in this part of their journey," said Andrea McHenry, executive director of Refuge House.

It will be an 18-month-long restorative program and can serve up to six women at a time.

"This home will serve on a local level, but it will also serve on a national level," McHenry said.

Right now, they're in the process of hiring and training employees to be prepared for when they accept their first referrals.

"We have programming in place specifically for survivors of trafficking as they take those steps toward healing and growth," said McHenry.

The organization will be accepting referrals in October.