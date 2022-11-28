TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests.

Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The animals will be on hand from 6-9 p.m., and families can get a photo for $45. Additional photos are $5.

Santa will also make an appearance, and visitors can write letters to Santa and enjoy free hot chocolate.

Several local vendors will also be at the event, and the farm's beef store will be open.

The farm is located at 1241 Hex Hwy, just outside of Hamburg. Visit its Facebook page for more information.