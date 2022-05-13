BERN TWP., Pa. - In Bern Twp., Berks County, a special ceremony on Friday honored officers who've made the ultimate sacrifice.
Every year the community comes out to remember those who've sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
"It's a bittersweet thing to do. However, this is the first opportunity that we have to bring all 19 police officers together that passed away from the different agencies home to one place," said Joseph Brown of the Berks Fraternal Order of Police.
One place where visitors can now see the names on display, to honor what they did.
"And you know any time a police officer is killed, it's a very tragic event, and you know when they're killed closer to home, you know some of the people involved, and you know some of the families involved you know it makes it more intimate," said Brown.
Being in law enforcement has never been easy, but with recent events and the pandemic, things have gotten even more difficult.
"People maintained their professionalism, they know they are constantly being watched and they go out and they do their job anyway and you know during the pandemic we worked our shifts like we normally do," Brown said.
And a ceremony like this honors all those who never came home from their shifts, going all the way back to 1865.
"At this point we hope that the 19 officers on that wall are the only officers that remain on that wall through my lifetime," said Brown.