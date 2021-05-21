WEST READING, Pa. | West Reading police are reminding everyone in the borough to lock their car doors on Friday.
Police say they've received multiple reports from people who say items have been taken from cars in recent weeks.
They also say some people reported their cars had been rummaged through, which police say is the kind of incidents that tends to happen more often in the spring and summer.
Authorities say you should lock your car, conceal anything you can't take out of your car, and if you see anything suspicious, to call the local police.