READING, Pa. | Many who work from home may have decided it's how they'd like to work from now on.
And according to one lifestyle website, the Reading area may be the place to live, while working remotely.
A livability.com article published in February ranks Reading as one of the best areas in Pa. to be a remote worker, along with Erie, Pittsburgh, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Chambersburg.
It's been making its rounds on social media in recent days.
"We think there are so many hidden gems in the city of Reading," noted a local, Lisa Weaver, who works at the LaunchBox.
The article highlights one of the reasons for Reading's designation: the LaunchBox at the GoggleWorks.
"We're a business incubator for start up companies and entrepreneurs who are interested in validating their businesses ideas," noted Weaver.
LaunchBox assisted 80 entrepreneurs last year.
And this year alone they've received requests from more than three dozen more startups.
"We just really doubled down and worked so hard to keep supporting the community," said Erica Kunkel, another LaunchBox employee.
But all work and no play can make you dull.
The article also points to the Reading area's trails, breweries and parks as post-work activities.
"I was at Blue Marsh during the pandemic taking a hike and I saw two people at the picnic tables with their computers doing their work. We have a lot of pleasant places you can go," commented Crystal Seitz, the president of the Pennsylvania Americana Region.
The PA Americana Visitors Bureau says the area's relatively low cost of living can also be a draw.
"Overall I think it's better for our well-being too when you're able to remote work," Seitz added.
If your future looks remote, your future could be Reading.