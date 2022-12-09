BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes.

"It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."

The renovations allow athletes more versatility in their training, and they can do it year-round.

"The turf tunnel allows one player to use it for their purposes for pitching and them someone else can come in an hour later and use it for hitting purposes," Thomas said. "We saw more of a want for that style of training than the automated cages we had here previously."

A grand reopening will be held Saturday. Several organizations will attend and get a free hour in the turf tunnels.

Thomas said the hope is teams and athletes will continue to utilize the space to enhance their skills through training, one on one sessions, and even clinics.

The proceeds benefit the nonprofit Baseballtown Charities.

"It creates a funding stream in order for us to be able to do more and help more youth organizations better themselves and their programs," Thomas said.

Proceeds have helped make possible things like Gordon Hoodak Stadium at Lauer's Park Elementary School in Reading and more recently the Baseballtown Charities Dream League facility in Alsace Township.