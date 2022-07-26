READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to approve preliminary land development plans for renovations to FirstEnergy Stadium at 1900-2000 Centre Ave.
The renovations being required by Major League Baseball include a clubhouse large enough to offer players amenities such as new dining areas, a physical fitness center and locker rooms.
If the improvements are not made, the Reading Fightin Phils would risk losing its franchise.
Because all space is utilized in the current stadium structure, a new 14,220- square-foot building is planned to be constructed in the right center field.
Stadium officials said the structure will face Route 61 — which is considered a gateway to the city — and will provide a visual impact for those driving into the city.
Plans are to begin construction in September and have it completed by April 1, so that it does not interfere with baseball season.
Jerome Skrincosky, a planning consultant for the city from Hawk Valley Associates, said the applicant has addressed issues raised last month such as site accessibility, stormwater management, sanitary sewer, pedestrian management and lighting and landscaping.
The final plan will be presented to the panel at its August meeting and would need to receive approval if the proposed timeline is to be met.
Other business
Also Tuesday, planners reviewed plans for Holy Trinity Church of God to establish a campus on 6.4 acres at 1541 Montgomery St., and voted for final land development approvals for the Bern Street Car Wash and Bern Street Storage.
The plan is for the development of two separate lots at 1725 and 1704 N. Fifth St.
The car wash will be located on a 1.38-acre site, and the storage facility will be built on a 2.54-acre site.
The final approvals are contingent on completed sanitary sewer modules and a highway occupancy permit, which must be issued from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.