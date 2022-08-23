READING, Pa. — The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday to approve final land development plans for renovations of the Fightin Phils' city-owned ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium.

The R-Phils were counting on the approval to be given this month to allow the project to get underway as soon as the baseball season ends.

With construction set to begin in September, the plan is to have the renovations complete by April 1, in time for opening day of the 2023 season.

The renovations are being required by Major League Baseball to offer a clubhouse large enough to offer players amenities such as new dining areas, a physical fitness center and locker rooms.

If the improvements are not made, the Reading Fightin Phils would risk losing its franchise and be forced to move from the city-owned stadium.

Because all space is utilized in the current stadium structure, a new building is planned to be constructed in the right-center field.

A few outstanding items remain, such as review by the Berks County Conservation District, verification of the sanitary sewer flows by city public works, and final verification of the fire and safety plan.

Those items, however, were not significant enough to hold up the project, which meant the final plans were approved contingent on the outstanding approvals.