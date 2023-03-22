READING, Pa. - As part of the festivities for Women's History Month, State Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz (D-Berks) announced she's hosting an event to assist women in the community with navigating state programs and finding help for a variety of issues.

Rep. Cepeda-Freytiz said the women's resource fair will be held March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centro Hispano Daniel Torres located at 25 N. 2nd Street in Reading.

“My top priority is to bring resources to the community and this fair will certainly help women of all ages,” Cepeda-Freytiz said. “I want to help bridge the gap between state agencies and constituents.”

Cepeda said she sees the event as an opportunity to recognize the determination and courage of women in the community. More than 40 vendors will be in attendance to showcase their products and services.

In addition, Cepeda-Freytiz and staff will be there to assist with everyone's state-related questions.

For additional information, contact her office at 484-577-2756.