READING, Pa. - State Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz (D-Berks) announced Wednesday she'll be hosting a youth resource fair aimed to help parents and youth find resources, activities and summer employment opportunities.

The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Olivet Boys and Girls Club, located at 677 Clinton Street in Reading.

“This will be a wonderful opportunity to learn about CHIP enrollment, college planning, financial literacy, summer job programs and much more,” Cepeda-Freytiz said. “As a parent, I know firsthand how important it is to provide guidance to the young ones. I want them to take advantage of all great programs available in our community, especially now as summer approaches.”

The event is designed to showcase services and programs offered by a wide range of local organizations.

Participants include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Berks, Reading Recreation Commission, Berks Career & Technology Center, Reading YMCA and Berks Teens, among others.

“The fair will highlight summer programming in our community and will be a family-oriented event that will feature more than 24 vendors,” Cepeda-Freytiz said. “I am glad to bring the first of many other fairs that will be targeted to parents and youth of the 129th Legislative District.”

Additionally, Cepeda-Freytiz and her staff will be there to assist with everyone's state-related questions. For more information, contact Cepeda-Freytiz’s office at 484-577-2756.