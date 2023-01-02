HARRISBURG, Pa. - Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz will be in Harrisburg Tuesday to attend her swearing-in ceremony.

The first-term Democrat and former Reading city council president won her 129th district seat over Republican Barry Llewllyn in the November 2022 election.

Cepeda-Freytiz will replace Republican Jim Cox, who announced in March of last year that he would not seek another term.

The district consists of part of Reading, the boroughs of Sinking Spring, West Reading, and Wyomissing and part of Spring Township.