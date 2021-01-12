1-10-20 Madeleine Dean.jpg

Democratic Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, who serves parts of Berks and Montgomery counties, is one of nine impeachment managers named by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Dean is on the judiciary committee and is an attorney.

The managers will be tasked with prosecuting President Trump in a Senate trial if the House impeaches him on charges of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Vice President Mike Pence has ruled out using the 25th Amendment.

Tags

