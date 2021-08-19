BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A member of Berks County's congressional delegation is pushing a bill that would deliver big money to one of the region's tourist railroads.
U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean paid a visit to the Colebrookdale Railroad's station in Boyertown on Thursday. She was there to see the impact a $1.3-million grant would have on Colebrookdale's operations.
The money is part of legislation sponsored by Dean and passed by the House of Representatives. The bill is now in the Senate's hands.
"Be noisy, be squeaky. Tell the Senate we've got to get this done," Dean said during her visit. "We are going to fight very hard for this one."
Several other dignitaries were on hand with Dean to back the railroad's efforts, including Boyertown Mayor Marianne Deery and state Rep. David Maloney.
Colebrookdale's executive director, Nathaniel Guest, welcomed their support. He said the community project development grant would be used to improve accessibility and safety.
"The site was blighted decades ago, but thanks to the work of donors and volunteers, it's coming back to life as a train station, as a park, and as a community event space," Guest said. "And today, just as they did a century and a half ago, tens of thousands of visitors from all over the world come to understand Boyertown, and Pennsylvania, by experiencing this space."
The Colebrookdale Railroad offers a variety of excursions into the Secret Valley aboard restored century-old rail cars.