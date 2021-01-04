READING, Pa. - For the first time since 1978, someone new sits in the seat that represents most of Reading in Harrisburg.
Manny Guzman is the new representative for Pennsylvania's 127th District. A native of Brooklyn, but raised in Reading, Guzman calls himself a "pragmatic progressive." He said his number one goal is to raise the minimum wage.
"Now more than ever, working-class folks need that economic stimulus," Guzman said. "Whether it's $12 or $15 an hour, I want to do my part to make sure we move that needle."
The 32-year-old Democrat said he's also focused on expanding and protecting SNAP benefits and helping families involved in the eviction crisis, and to go with all of that, make sure the needs of the district are met.
"The biggest job of a state representative is to bring quote-unquote the bacon back home," said Guzman, "make sure we have the resources we need for infrastructure improvements, for building grants."
He's taking the seat of Tom Caltagirone, who spent 44 years in the state House, making him the longest-tenured member. Guzman, meanwhile, will be one of the youngest members of the House.
"I see Tom's departure as sure, a loss of experience, but I mostly see it as an incoming of opportunity," said Guzman.
He said in session, his hometown will always be on his mind.
"The truth is..." Guzman said," that people of the 127th legislative aren't going to care about legislation I pass in Harrisburg when their own basic needs aren't being met here at home."