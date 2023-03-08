BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) announced Wednesday that Berks County will receive $2.37 million in federal support from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD.)

The money has been designated to fund affordable housing, community development and homeless assistance programs in the county.

In addition, Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks (NHSGB) is receiving $990,000 in federal funding. NHSGB provides guidance to those wishing to purchase homes and offers homebuyer education, counseling and lending services.

“The support from NeighborWorks America to Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks helps continue our ability to move our mission and vision forward,” said Daniel Sansary, executive director of NHSGB. “Homeownership is an integral part of the work we do to promote affordable housing across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. With NWA’s support, we are able to help individuals and families reach their goals of homeownership and provide them financial empowerment.”

Houlahan, who also represents parts of neighboring Chester County, announced $2.5 million in HUD money for housing and community initiatives there.

“This federal assistance is incredible for our community institutions to increase access to more affordable housing, bolster community development and assist homeless individuals,” said Houlahan. “I’m excited to see Berks and Chester County residents greatly benefit from the funding to these programs.”