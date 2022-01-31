Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan returned from a trip to Ukraine on Saturday.
 
She spoke about her trip during one of several stops in Reading today, where she toured small businesses and the library.
 
"I would say the mood, I wouldn't necessarily say it's hopeful, but I think it's unified," said Congresswoman Houlahan regarding the ongoing security situation in Ukraine.
 
Houlahan recently traveled overseas as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation, meeting with Ukraine officials, the EU, NATO as well as NATO and EU member states.
 
"We are all worried, but we are all unified in our commitment to making sure that we help Ukraine protect its democracy, protect its borders and protect kind of the resulting effects were Russia to incur in any sort of way across the borders," said Congresswoman Houlahan.
 
Russia's buildup of troops along the border continues.
 
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians not to panic, but Congresswoman Houlahan says he is sending another message.
 
"At the same time, he's communicating that, he's communicating to us that he is worried and he needs help," said Congresswoman Houlahan.
 
The U.S. recently put troops on alert.
 
"So, we are communicating again with our allies, with the American people about why we need to care, why we need to be helpful," said Congresswoman Houlahan.
 
Congresswoman Houlahan tells us she looks forward to returning to Washington tomorrow, where she said the federal government and allies will be working to make sure there is a unified response.

