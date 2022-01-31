Rep. Houlahan returns from Ukraine trip amid tensions with Russia
- Jack Reinhard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan returned from a trip to Ukraine on Saturday.
She spoke about her trip during one of several stops in Reading today, where she toured small businesses and the library.
"I would say the mood, I wouldn't necessarily say it's hopeful, but I think it's unified," said Congresswoman Houlahan regarding the ongoing security situation in Ukraine.
Houlahan recently traveled overseas as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation, meeting with Ukraine officials, the EU, NATO as well as NATO and EU member states.
"We are all worried, but we are all unified in our commitment to making sure that we help Ukraine protect its democracy, protect its borders and protect kind of the resulting effects were Russia to incur in any sort of way across the borders," said Congresswoman Houlahan.
Russia's buildup of troops along the border continues.
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians not to panic, but Congresswoman Houlahan says he is sending another message.
"At the same time, he's communicating that, he's communicating to us that he is worried and he needs help," said Congresswoman Houlahan.
The U.S. recently put troops on alert.
"So, we are communicating again with our allies, with the American people about why we need to care, why we need to be helpful," said Congresswoman Houlahan.
Congresswoman Houlahan tells us she looks forward to returning to Washington tomorrow, where she said the federal government and allies will be working to make sure there is a unified response.
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- Reading hopeful Washington Post review will draw in tourism
- Rep. Houlahan returns from Ukraine trip amid tensions with Russia
- Challenging Times for IRS Can Affect Your Returns, Filings
- Berks County Fair sets dates for summer
- State to help Pa. hospitals with state run nursing sites
- Hope Rescue Mission Update on Lighthouse Shelter for Women and Children
- Medical society to petition to keep Brandywine, Jennersville Hospitals open
- Man sentenced in Berks fatal hit-and-run
- Brandywine Hospital closing
- Country Star Scotty McCreery to perform in Quakertown's summer concert series
Lehigh Valley News
- 10-year-old Lehigh Valley native back home after filming of Netflix series 'Raising Dion'
- Local election officials getting nervous as new congressional maps continue to be ironed out
- Pa. rolls out database aimed at making it easier to find out which businesses have broken labor laws
- ACLU files lawsuit over 257 undated mail-in ballots in race for Court of Common Pleas seat
- Coroner seeking next of kin for Fountain Hill man
- Coroner IDs man killed in Allentown shooting
- Imagine Dragons announces additional date at PPL Center
- Willie Nelson & Family to headline Musikfest 2022
- United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley announces first associate VP of diversity, equity and inclusion
- Fountain Hill Elementary School closes Monday due to heating concerns
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- California governor criticized again for not wearing a mask
- California eyes giving 500,000 fast food workers more power
- Tesla fans complain Biden ignores company's EV leadership
- 'Rust' death sparks New Mexico gun safety bill for actors
- EPA restores rule to limit power-plant mercury emissions
- Boeing lands huge airplane order from Qatar Airways
- Stocks end higher, still log worst month since March 2020
- Boris Johnson says sorry after report slams lockdown parties
- Mexico's economy enters technical recession
- Pa. rolls out database aimed at making it easier to find out which businesses have broken labor laws
Entertainment News
- RAW: FILE: HODA KOTB AND FIANCE BREAK UP AFTER 8 YEARS
- (NO MUSIC) CONSUMER WATCH: CRYPTO TRENDS TO WATCH IN 2022
- (PKG) CONSUMER WATCH: CRYPTO TRENDS TO WATCH IN 2022
- New this week to TV, streaming and more: 'Pam & Tommy,' Olympics and the doc 'Torn'
- ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ & the Trouble with Legacy
- TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 31-February 6): Winter Olympics, ‘Pam & Tommy,’ and More
- ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Announces Cast as Production Begins
- ‘The Gilded Age’ Cast Prepares Us for the Twists and Turns Ahead (VIDEO)
- ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katherine Kelly Lang on Brooke’s Secret About Deacon
- ‘Euphoria’: Is Eric Dane’s Best TV Role Dysfunctional Dad Cal Jacobs? (POLL)