HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania state Rep, Mark Rozzi (D-126th District) is fighting for something he was never able to have: justice as a childhood sexual abuse victim.
"It's our right that we get into the court system, and give us a chance to put our lives back together," he said from the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Monday.
The Democratic lawmaker is putting pressure on politicians to finally bring House Bill 1 and Bill 2 up for a vote. Both pieces of legislation would open a retroactive two-year window allowing victims to file civil lawsuits against their abusers, regardless of when the abuse occurred.
Rozzi wasn't alone. Advocates, victims and cast members of the Peacock series, "Sins of the Amish," also spoke out.
One of them is Mary Byler, who is featured in the show and says she was first sexually abused when she was just 5 years old.
"We deserve access to litigation," said told the crowd. "We are worthy of human rights, and even if I will never have justice, I still choose justice for the ones that come after me."
Byler continued: "There are hundreds of thousands of survivors right here in PA, and who are we as a commonwealth, as a people, to turn our backs on the most vulnerable people: our children?"
In a statement, the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus says it understands: "We have been unwavering in our position and consistently urge the House to vote on Senate Bill 1 as presented."
However, currently as presented, there are also other constitutional amendments that have to do with voter registration and legislative review of regulations. Altogether, the bill has stalled in the House.