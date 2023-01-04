MUHLENBERG, TWP., Pa. - A state lawmaker from Berks County says he's honored to be elected Speaker of the House in Harrisburg, and he's promising to put people above politics.

This is a surprising solution to the battle for control in the closely divided state House, and it's a selection no one saw coming.

"There isn't any doubt that it comes as a big surprise," said political analyst Terry Madonna.

Not just a surprise to those who study politics, but to the newly elected state House speaker himself, Democrat-turned-Independent representative from the 126th District in Berks County, Mark Rozzi.

"I am humbled by the bipartisan trust my colleagues have placed in me," said Rozzi. "This was totally unexpected."

He's the first House speaker from Berks since the 1930s and it comes during a volatile time in Harrisburg, as elections will soon be held to fill three key vacancies.

"He's generally very popular in the state House itself," said Madonna. "He has friends in both Democrat and Republican caucuses."

69 News spoke with some of Rozzi's constituents near his office who said they're happy a local lawmaker got elected to this position, but they know he'll face many challenges.

"I'm happy. He's a good guy. He really is," said Patricia Bohn of Temple. "They all have their ups and downs but he's a good guy."

Don Haertter of Laureldale said: "I think it's a good thing for our area. However, I'm not too sure being an independent is gonna do it. They're battling each other all the time."

Rozzi says he'll look to bridge the gap between both parties and maintain the focus on the needs of the people, but how will that all translate when it comes to new legislation?

"What's going to be interesting is when you have someone who says I'm not going to sit down the with the Democrats, I'm not going to sit down with the Republicans I'm going to be an Independent, how that translates into the actual operation of the state legislature," said Madonna.