READING, Pa. — For at least a year now, some of the lights on Reading's Pagoda have been burned out, and it's clear the building needs some repairs, but still it sits atop Mount Penn, beckoning to those who visit the city.

"When you drive in, you see it," said Steve Cannon, a Berks County native. "It's up on the hill. It's all lit up at night."

Steve and Georgia are visiting Reading from Fort Smith, Arkansas. He said he wanted to show her a symbol synonymous with the city.

"It's an icon for Reading and Berks County and this region," said Reading Councilwoman Marcia Goodman Hinnershitz, who also serves as the president of the Foundation for the Reading Pagoda.

The Pagoda became property of the city in 1911, but Goodman Hinnershitz, said since then, it's not had much focused use.

"The thought now is it's a tourist icon," she said. "People come to Reading to see the Pagoda, so we need to get it to the point that it can be a vibrant icon and used in the many ways. [We need to] understand that it's not only the inside of the building. It's the outside. It's the view."

Officials said assessments are underway to figure out the extent of work that needs to be done to the building, but right now, nothing is determined.

"A contract was awarded and there is a firm that's responsible," said Goodman Hinnershitz. "Now, they're doing the studies, looking at what needs to be done."

Beyond initial studies, focus will be on upgrading the fire suppression system, securing the foundation and analyzing needed repairs for plumbing, electricity and heating and air; something that has no clear time frame or cost at present.

"We absolutely have to preserve it," said Goodman Hinnershitz, "but it's not a simple building to preserve."